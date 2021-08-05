Goldeyes Get Back to .500 with Shutout

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (35-35) beat the Sioux City Explorers 5-0 at Shaw Park on Thursday afternoon.

Dakota Conners walked leading off the bottom of the third and ultimately scored from third base on a two-out wild pitch to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

Max Murphy led off the bottom of the third with a double down the right field line. After Kyle Martin and Raul Navarro drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, Kevin Lachance lifted a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Murphy.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, Austin Rei, Tyler Hill, and Wes Darvill each walked to load the bases. Murphy then doubled to right-centre to clear the bases and stretch the Goldeyes' lead to 5-0.

Jorge Gonzalez (3-4) started for the Goldeyes and picked up the win, pitching six shutout innings on four hits. Gonzalez walked two and struck out a season-high eight.

Eric Morell (0-1) started for the Explorers (39-32) and took the loss, allowing two earned runs on two hits in three and one-third innings. Morell walked four and struck out one.

Jose Vasquez pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Gonzalez to finish the game and picked up his first career professional save.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Shaw Park on Friday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Greg Harris (1-5, 9.70) starts for Winnipeg.

