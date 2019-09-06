K-Wings Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that single game tickets for the entire 2019-20 home schedule went on sale this morning at 10 a.m.

The K-Wings' 36 home games feature a mix of popular past promotions, such as Orange Ice, Marvel Night, Nickelodeon Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and Green Ice, as well as exciting new promotions like Hockey Fights Cancer, featuring Lavender Ice, 90's Night, and DC Comics Night.

Additionally, Kalamazoo will face-off against the Toledo Walleye in a preseason game Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. This will be the first opportunity to see the 2019-20 team in action, with tickets available for just $5! Tickets for that game are also on sale now.

$5 Tickets for Preseason Game (Oct. 4)

The following night, Saturday, Oct. 5, the same two teams will play one more exhibition game at 7:15 p.m. in Toledo at Huntington Center.

The K-Wings' Home Opener is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center. The team's annual Fan Fest will start at 4:30 p.m. inside Door 7 before the game and will feature live music, a bounce house, a player red carpet, food trucks and a Smash Car, where a small donation will give fans the opportunity to smash a car with a sledgehammer.

