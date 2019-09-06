Score Some Fun: Everblades Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - With the start of the regular season a little more than a month away, the Florida Everblades announced on Friday that single-game tickets are now on sale.

The Everblades drop the puck on Opening Night presented by Hertz on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena and will play 36 home games during the 2019-20 regular season.

Fans are highly encouraged to purchase single-game tickets ahead of time for Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Fan Appreciation/Blackout Night on Saturday, April 4. Those games have sold out in previous seasons, and seat selection is typically very limited leading up to those contests.

Fan-favorites like Sweets in the Suites (Oct. 26), Military Night (Nov. 9), Star Wars Night (Dec. 21), and Fur Circus Night (Feb. 29) are back again this season. The 'Blades have also introduced several new promotional nights this year, a list that includes DC Comics Night (Dec. 28), Beach Night (Feb. 8), Love Celebration Night (Feb. 14), Medieval Night (Feb. 22), and What If/Conservation Night (March 7). The full promotional schedule can be viewed here.

Fans planning on attending a game with a group of 10 or more can score on discounted tickets by contacting the Everblades front office at 239-948-7825 or by filling out this group info request form.

Florida plays a bulk of its home tilts on the weekend, with 11 Fridays and 17 Saturdays on the schedule this year. The 'Blades will also play seven times at home on Wednesdays and one time at home on a Tuesday.

For questions or more information, contact the Everblades at 239-948-7825.

