Indy Agrees to Terms with Forward Jay Dickman

September 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed forward Jay Dickman for the 2019-20 season.

Dickman, 26, arrives in the Circle City after finishing his fourth season at Bemidji State University (NCAA) where he tallied six goals and 10 assists in 38 games. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward appeared in 132 NCAA contests, earning 30 goals and 25 assists, helping the team to the 2016-17 WCHA Regular Season Championship. After finishing his career at Bemidji State, Dickman signed an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) with the Florida Everblades, playing in three games, earning one assist.

Prior to attending college, the native of St. Paul, Minnesota played two seasons of junior hockey with the North American Hockey League's Austin Bruins. During the 2013-14 season, Dickman led the team in both goals and assists with 28 goals and 36 assists in 59 games. In 114 NAHL games, Dickman tallied 51 goals, 68 assists and 131 penalty minutes.

Additionally, the Fuel announced that they have signed goaltender TJ Black to a tryout agreement. Black spent the 2018-19 season at St. Norbert College (NCAA DIII) posting a 1.70 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage while helping the team to an NCAA DIII National Championship in 2018.

With the signing of Dickman and Black, the Fuel have ten forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

