Promotional Schedule Is Here, Single-Game Tix on Sale
September 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have unveiled the team's promotional schedule for the 2019-20 regular season and announced that single-game tickets are on sale. Visit http://bit.ly/RoyalsPromotions to view online.
Food + Beverage: The Royals are proud to announce there will be food/beverage discounts, deals and promotions for EVERY REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME.
5 can't-miss games: Mini-Plans Available Here
Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Opening Night vs. Maine with pregame block party
Sat., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss/Affiliation Night/Mascot Mania featuring appearance by local mascots and Flyers' Gritty
Mon., Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. MLK Day Game with Kids Jersey Giveaway
Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink with fleece blanket giveaway
Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. Battle of the Badges and First Responders Game
Opening Night, Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.
Pregame Block Party starts at 3:00 p.m. featuring performance by "Cracker" + games, food and more
Light Stick Giveaway for all fans
$1 Royal Pretzels at concession stands
Schedule Magnet Giveaway, pres. by Deibler Dental
Postgame Skate + $1 Hot Dog, Soda, Nachos on Sun., Oct. 20 vs. Maine at 4:00 p.m.
First Postgame Skate of the season, presented by Body Zone
Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
$1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos
Halloween, Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.
Costume Parade on concourse during intermission
College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
$1 Pumpkin Beer
Free bag of candy to first 1,000 kids
DC Comic Night, Fri., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.
Batman + Joker Appearance
DC Comic-themed specialty jerseys
DC Puck Giveaway
Superhero-themed candy bag
$1 Cotton Candy Special, Sun., Nov. 3 vs. Adirondack at 4:00 p.m.
$1 Cotton candy tub
Wizard Night Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.
$1 Butterbeer
More Wizard-themed fun TBD
Veterans Day Game + $1 Drafts, Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.
Specialty Military jerseys
$1 draft beers
Heaven's Thunder band performance
Postgame photo on the ice
Throwback Night, Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.
'80s/'90s themed throwback night
College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
Karaoke Night
$1 Popcorn
Presented by Enersys
Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.
American Cancer Society Night
Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey
Free souvenir cup refills
Conclusion of Real Men Wear Pink campaign
Princess Night, Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 4:00 p.m.
Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
Princesses at the game
Free Postgame Skate pres. by Body Zone
$1 Frozen Treats
Game Show Night, Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m.
It's Penny Days (select Lion's Den items will be on sale as "buy one, get one for a penny").
PA Lottery Voucher giveaway for those 18+
$3 for a Hot dog, chips and small soda
Presented by PA Lottery
Postgame Ham Shoot, pres. by Redner's
PAW Patrol Night, Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m.
PAW Patrol giveaway TBD
Specialty Paw Patrol jerseys
Wiener Dog Race during intermission
Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game
Small Business night
$1 hot dogs
Star Wars Night, Fri., Dec. 13 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.
Character appearance from the movie
Lightsaber Training at the game
Free souvenir cup refills
Teddy Bear Toss/Affiliation Night/Mascot Mania featuring Gritty, Sat., Dec. 14 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.
Toss bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal
Plush Bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans
Slapshot invites local mascots including Flyers Mascot Gritty to the game
Affiliation Jerseys
$1 Frozen Treats
New Year's Celebration, Tues., Dec. 31 vs. Maine at 4:00 p.m.
Balloon Drop + New Year's Countdown
New Year's celebration in other countries
$1 Champagne soda
Youth Sports Night, Fri., Jan. 3 vs. Worcester at 7:00 p.m.
Youth Sports night
College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
$1 Hot Chocolate
Craft Beer Night, Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Worcester at 7:00 p.m.
Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)
$1 Draft Craft Beers
Presented by Deibler Dental
Education Day, Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Maine at 10:30 a.m.
Kids Tickets are $10 (receive free hat, hot dog, soda) | Learn more here
Educational component for schools that come to the game
$1 funnel cake sticks
Western Night, Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.
Country western themed game
$1 Chili cheese fries
Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.
$1 Grape Soda
$1 Deal Game, Sun., Jan. 19 vs. Worcester at 4:00 p.m.
$1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos
MLK Day Game/ Kids Jersey Giveaway, Mon., Jan. 20 vs. Worcester at 1:00 p.m.
Kids jersey giveaway
Return of the traditional MLK Day Game | The kids are off from school
Educational component on the day of the game for kids
Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
Battle Royale Night, Fri., Jan. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.
Fortnite tournament
Dress as your favorite Fortnite character
Free souvenir cup refills
Pediatric Cancer Night, Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.
Raising Pediatric Cancer awareness
Postgame Autographs
Team Trading Card set giveaway
$1 Cotton candy tub
Ladies Night, Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta at 7:00 p.m.
Pregame yoga
College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
$1 Chocolate/strawberry smoothie
Pink in the Rink with pink ice, Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.
Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans
Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys
$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider
Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.
Team Photo Night, Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Worcester at 4:00 p.m.
Team photo giveaway
Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
Last free postgame skate of the season, pres. by Body Zone
$1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos
Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.
$1 frozen treats
Kid's Report Card: bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game
Marvel Night, Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.
Spiderman meet-and-greet
Specialty Spiderman jerseys
Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans
$1 Superhero themed candy bag
Wine Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.
Special wine selections
Free souvenir cup refills
First Responders Night/Battle of the Badges, Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4:00 p.m.
The Reading Fire and Police Departments face-off with the Allentown squads before the game (one ticket gets you admission to both games)
$1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos
It's also Mental Health Awareness Night and Faith & Family Night
Zamboni Piggy bank with Fire and Police colors giveaway
Heaven's Thunder band performance
Specialty jerseys
St. Hattrick's Day, Fri., Mar. 13 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.
If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000
College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
Cheers with green beers
Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)
Presented by Deibler Dental
Autism Awareness/Scout/Teacher Appreciation Night, Sat., Mar. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.
Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena
Specialty Autism Awareness jerseys
Scout night at the game
Teacher appreciation night
Slapshot puzzle giveaway
$1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots
Champions Night, Sun., Mar. 22 vs. Maine at 4:00 p.m.
Celebrate local champions
Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
Kids Club only postgame skate
$1 hot dog, soda, nachos
Wine Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. Worcester at 7:00 p.m.
Special wine selections
Free souvenir cup refills
Fandemonium/Wall of Honor Night, Fri., Mar. 27 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.
Jersey off our backs for season ticket holders
Specialty Fandemonium jersey
Royals will honor former goalie Terry Denike to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor
Terry Denike foam beard giveaway
$1 Draft beers
Presented by Diamond Credit Union
