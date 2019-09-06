Promotional Schedule Is Here, Single-Game Tix on Sale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have unveiled the team's promotional schedule for the 2019-20 regular season and announced that single-game tickets are on sale. Visit http://bit.ly/RoyalsPromotions to view online.

To Purchase Single-Game Tickets

Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/reading-royals-tickets/artist/838174.

Call 610-898-7825

Food + Beverage: The Royals are proud to announce there will be food/beverage discounts, deals and promotions for EVERY REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME.

5 can't-miss games: Mini-Plans Available Here

Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Opening Night vs. Maine with pregame block party

Sat., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss/Affiliation Night/Mascot Mania featuring appearance by local mascots and Flyers' Gritty

Mon., Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. MLK Day Game with Kids Jersey Giveaway

Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink with fleece blanket giveaway

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. Battle of the Badges and First Responders Game

Opening Night, Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.

Pregame Block Party starts at 3:00 p.m. featuring performance by "Cracker" + games, food and more

Light Stick Giveaway for all fans

$1 Royal Pretzels at concession stands

Schedule Magnet Giveaway, pres. by Deibler Dental

Postgame Skate + $1 Hot Dog, Soda, Nachos on Sun., Oct. 20 vs. Maine at 4:00 p.m.

First Postgame Skate of the season, presented by Body Zone

Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County

$1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos

Halloween, Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

Costume Parade on concourse during intermission

College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office

$1 Pumpkin Beer

Free bag of candy to first 1,000 kids

DC Comic Night, Fri., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.

Batman + Joker Appearance

DC Comic-themed specialty jerseys

DC Puck Giveaway

Superhero-themed candy bag

$1 Cotton Candy Special, Sun., Nov. 3 vs. Adirondack at 4:00 p.m.

$1 Cotton candy tub

Wizard Night Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

$1 Butterbeer

More Wizard-themed fun TBD

Veterans Day Game + $1 Drafts, Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

Specialty Military jerseys

$1 draft beers

Heaven's Thunder band performance

Postgame photo on the ice

Throwback Night, Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

'80s/'90s themed throwback night

College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office

Karaoke Night

$1 Popcorn

Presented by Enersys

Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

American Cancer Society Night

Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey

Free souvenir cup refills

Conclusion of Real Men Wear Pink campaign

Princess Night, Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 4:00 p.m.

Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County

Princesses at the game

Free Postgame Skate pres. by Body Zone

$1 Frozen Treats

Game Show Night, Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m.

It's Penny Days (select Lion's Den items will be on sale as "buy one, get one for a penny").

PA Lottery Voucher giveaway for those 18+

$3 for a Hot dog, chips and small soda

Presented by PA Lottery

Postgame Ham Shoot, pres. by Redner's

PAW Patrol Night, Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol giveaway TBD

Specialty Paw Patrol jerseys

Wiener Dog Race during intermission

Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Small Business night

$1 hot dogs

Star Wars Night, Fri., Dec. 13 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

Character appearance from the movie

Lightsaber Training at the game

Free souvenir cup refills

Teddy Bear Toss/Affiliation Night/Mascot Mania featuring Gritty, Sat., Dec. 14 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

Toss bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal

Plush Bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans

Slapshot invites local mascots including Flyers Mascot Gritty to the game

Affiliation Jerseys

$1 Frozen Treats

New Year's Celebration, Tues., Dec. 31 vs. Maine at 4:00 p.m.

Balloon Drop + New Year's Countdown

New Year's celebration in other countries

$1 Champagne soda

Youth Sports Night, Fri., Jan. 3 vs. Worcester at 7:00 p.m.

Youth Sports night

College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office

$1 Hot Chocolate

Craft Beer Night, Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Worcester at 7:00 p.m.

Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)

$1 Draft Craft Beers

Presented by Deibler Dental

Education Day, Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Maine at 10:30 a.m.

Kids Tickets are $10 (receive free hat, hot dog, soda) | Learn more here

Educational component for schools that come to the game

$1 funnel cake sticks

Western Night, Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

Country western themed game

$1 Chili cheese fries

Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.

$1 Grape Soda

$1 Deal Game, Sun., Jan. 19 vs. Worcester at 4:00 p.m.

$1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos

MLK Day Game/ Kids Jersey Giveaway, Mon., Jan. 20 vs. Worcester at 1:00 p.m.

Kids jersey giveaway

Return of the traditional MLK Day Game | The kids are off from school

Educational component on the day of the game for kids

Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County

Battle Royale Night, Fri., Jan. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

Fortnite tournament

Dress as your favorite Fortnite character

Free souvenir cup refills

Pediatric Cancer Night, Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

Raising Pediatric Cancer awareness

Postgame Autographs

Team Trading Card set giveaway

$1 Cotton candy tub

Ladies Night, Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta at 7:00 p.m.

Pregame yoga

College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office

$1 Chocolate/strawberry smoothie

Pink in the Rink with pink ice, Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans

Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys

$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider

Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.

Team Photo Night, Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Worcester at 4:00 p.m.

Team photo giveaway

Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County

Last free postgame skate of the season, pres. by Body Zone

$1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m.

$1 frozen treats

Kid's Report Card: bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Marvel Night, Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

Spiderman meet-and-greet

Specialty Spiderman jerseys

Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

$1 Superhero themed candy bag

Wine Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.

Special wine selections

Free souvenir cup refills

First Responders Night/Battle of the Badges, Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4:00 p.m.

The Reading Fire and Police Departments face-off with the Allentown squads before the game (one ticket gets you admission to both games)

$1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos

It's also Mental Health Awareness Night and Faith & Family Night

Zamboni Piggy bank with Fire and Police colors giveaway

Heaven's Thunder band performance

Specialty jerseys

St. Hattrick's Day, Fri., Mar. 13 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.

If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000

College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office

Cheers with green beers

Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)

Presented by Deibler Dental

Autism Awareness/Scout/Teacher Appreciation Night, Sat., Mar. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.

Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena

Specialty Autism Awareness jerseys

Scout night at the game

Teacher appreciation night

Slapshot puzzle giveaway

$1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots

Champions Night, Sun., Mar. 22 vs. Maine at 4:00 p.m.

Celebrate local champions

Kids Club game, pres. by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County

Kids Club only postgame skate

$1 hot dog, soda, nachos

Wine Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. Worcester at 7:00 p.m.

Special wine selections

Free souvenir cup refills

Fandemonium/Wall of Honor Night, Fri., Mar. 27 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.

Jersey off our backs for season ticket holders

Specialty Fandemonium jersey

Royals will honor former goalie Terry Denike to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor

Terry Denike foam beard giveaway

$1 Draft beers

Presented by Diamond Credit Union

