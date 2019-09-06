Oilers Sign Experienced Defenseman Liberati

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Friday the signing of defenseman Miles Liberati for the 2019-20 season.

Liberati, 24, joins the Oilers for his fourth ECHL season, posting 10 points (3G, 7A) in 36 regular season games last season. In 2018-19, Liberati spent time with the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel before ending the season with the South Carolina Stingrays.

"I've liked Miles ever since I saw him play in Allen," coach Rob Murray said. " He's a really versatile player who can play as either a forward or a defenseman, but our goal is to have him play on the back end this season. He has lots of experience at this level, and he's shown he can contribute in this league."

Liberati has appeared in 138 ECHL games, compiling 35 points (9G, 26A) from the blue line. The Cheswick, PA native began his career with the Reading Royals in 2016-17, but has spent the majority of his career with Mountain-Division rivals Allen, dressing in 94 games and accounting for 23 points (6G, 17A) for the Americans. Allen traded Liberati to the Indy Fuel in October 2018 in exchange for forward Johnny McInnis. South Carolina acquired Liberati in February 2019 from Indy as part of a future considerations deal. Liberati has played in at least one playoff contest in all three of his professional seasons.

The 6'0, 194 lbs. defenseman had a successful career in the OHL, leading the Vancouver Canucks to select him in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Liberati registered a +32 rating and tallied 106 points (38G, 68A) in 240 career OHL games. Liberati earned plenty of playoff experience during his junior career, winning the 2012-13 OHL title with the London Knights before reaching the OHL Finals in 2014 with the North Bay Battalion.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

