Justin Moore Concert Headlines Fall Events Lineup at Pelicans Ballpark

September 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to announce several events slated to take place at Pelicans Ballpark this fall. Headlining the 2024 fall events calendar is the Careteam Plus Annual Benefit Bash featuring country music star Justin Moore. This event was originally announced by the Careteam Plus team earlier this week. Justin Moore will be lending his voice and influence to Careteam Plus, helping raise awareness about the importance of accessible and quality health care. His performance will feature songs from his latest album, This is My Dirt, out on October 11. Tickets start at $40 and will be available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events beginning tomorrow, September 19, at 10AM.

During the event, Careteam Plus will also take a special moment to honor local community hero Coach Gary Gilmore for his remarkable contributions to Coastal Carolina University.

The rest of the Pelicans' fall event lineup includes the Guns & Hoses charity softball tournament, the club's annual Trick-or-Treat event, disc golf, and the Klean Exhibition Car Show.

GUNS & HOSES: The annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament returns to Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, October 19. Gates open at 9AM and the first game is slated for 10AM. The event was previously scheduled for March of this year but was postponed to the fall due to inclement weather. The 16th annual event, which is presented by WMBF News, will feature an 8 ¬Âteam showdown between local first responders. All proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Care's Project Lifesaver program serving Horry County.

Admission to the event is a $10 donation to SOS Care, Inc. Kids under 5 are free. The event will also include a hot dog buffet while supplies last. Concessions will also be available. Additionally, spectators can participate in a raffle with all proceeds benefiting SOS Care. There will also be a first responder community table with free police and fire department hats, badges, coloring books, and more while supplies last.

Participating teams include Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire-Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, and South Carolina Highway Patrol. The complete schedule and more is available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/guns&hoses.

TRICK-OR-TREAT: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans' annual Trick-or-Treat at the ballpark returns on Friday, October 25 from 5pm to 7pm presented by Southern Homes Services. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track. Concessions will be available including the $25 Family Friday Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages but does require a ticket. To secure your free ticket to the annual Trick-or-Treat event visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/Halloween. It is recommended that you secure your ticket early as this is a highly popular event.

"The Trick-or-Treat event is a staple in Myrtle Beach and one we look forward to every year," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "This free event allows for a safe Trick-or-Treating experience for all kids in our community. It's an event that is made possible by our generous partners along with other local companies, groups, and organizations. We are thrilled to once again host hundreds of families and thousands of kids for a fun night at the ballpark."

DISC GOLF: Another familiar fall event returns, but with a holiday twist. This fall disc golf is back at Pelicans Ballpark for a one-night only event on Halloween night, October 31, courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Open, Innova Disc Golf, and The Teddy Peddler. Attendees are encouraged to join in the Halloween spirit and play their round in costume. The Hek Yeh Putter Party is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on the 9 hole temporary course designed in and around the entire ballpark including the playing field. The final hole has competitors teeing off from deep second base toward home plate to an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

The night includes a minimum of 10 raffle prizes and cash prizes for the top 30% of the field. Tee times are available for groups of 4 or less (exceptions may be made for families larger than 4) with groups teeing off every 5 minutes until 7pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm and the event runs until 8pm. The cost to play is $21.50 per person and includes 2 raffle tickets. Admission is $6.50 per person for non-players. Prices listed are prior to taxes and fees.

Limited concessions will be available. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs but that is not required as discs will be available on-site.

For more information or to book your tee time, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events.

KLEAN EXHIBITION CAR SHOW: For the fourth consecutive year the Klean Exhibition Car Show returns to Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, November 2. The event will run from 1pm to 6pm and attendees can expect to see a little bit of everything from these automotive enthusiasts including imports, domestic, rat rods, mini trucks, lifted trucks, low riders, and more. Tickets are on sale now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events.

For more information on the Klean Exhibition Car Show visit kleanexhibition.com.

