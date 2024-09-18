Two RiverDogs Right-Handers Named Carolina League All-Stars

September 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - Minor League Baseball unveiled the 2024 Carolina League All-Star Team on Wednesday afternoon. A pair of Charleston RiverDogs pitchers, Gary Gill Hill and Gerlin Rosario, were among six pitchers who received recognition. The all-star team was chosen by the vote of league managers and the Commisioner's Office.

Gill Hill, the RiverDogs 2024 "Top Dog", was selected as one of the league's top four starting pitchers. Gill Hill made a brief appearance in Charleston at the end of the 2023 season before suffering an injury that ended his year early. He returned with a revamped repertoire this season, dominating hitters from his first outing on. The 19-year-old finished third among the circuit's qualified pitchers in earned run average (3.15) and WHIP (1.11), fourth in innings pitched (108.2) and batting average against (.235) and seventh in strikeouts (115). Overall, he closed the campaign with a 4-4 record and 3.15 ERA over 22 appearances.

Rosario was tabbed as one of the league's top two relievers. Often working in the most high-leverage situations, the right-hander from the Dominican Republic compiled a 2.52 earned run average over 26 appearances with the RiverDogs this season. His eight saves placed him in a tie for fourth among Carolina League hurlers. The 22-year-old struck out 65 batters in 50.0 innings and allowed the opposition to hit just .179 against him.

