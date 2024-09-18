Mitchell Tabbed as 2024 Carolina League All-Star

September 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced that catcher Blake Mitchell has been named a Carolina League All-Star.

The Sinton High School product finished the season with a Carolina League-best 18 homers, tied with Andy Garriola and Luis Castillo. In addition to that, the backstop was top 10 in the circuit in on-base percentage (.376), slugging percentage (.439), OPS (.815), walks (79), total bases (166) and runs scored (64).

Not only did Mitchell post some gaudy numbers on the season, but he also held two of the Fireflies three longest on-base streaks of the year, a 20-game stretch from June 1-June 28 where he held a .444 on-base percentage with 14 runs scored and six extra-base hits and an 18-game mark from April 6-30 where he homered three times, scored 16 runs and had a 1.003 OPS in 86 plate appearances.

Mitchell placed himself among the top all-time Fireflies players this season, as Pipeline's 52nd-best prospect in all of baseball cracked the Fireflies Top-5 single-season leaderboard in two categories. His 18th homers are second-most in a single-season behind Juan Carlos Negret who hit 23 in 2021. Mitchell's 79 walks are second in a single-season behind Carter Jensen who had 83 in 2022.

Defensively, Mitchell threw out 18% of base stealers and had a catching ERA of 3.89 in the Carolina League. In over 500 innings behind the dish, he had a .974 fielding percentage.

The eighth selection in the 2023 draft is the Fireflies third All-Star selection in as many years, joining Cooper McKeehan (2023) and Carter Jensen (2022).

