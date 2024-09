Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Single-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

Minor League Baseball today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Single-A classification.

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Romeo Sanabria Lake Elsinore San Diego .311/.433/.493, .926, 8 HR, 40 RBI

Second Base Demetrio Crisantes Visalia Arizona .333/.429/.478, .907, 6 HR, 40 RBI

Shortstop Tai Peete Modesto Seattle .269/.343/.408, .751, 7 HR, 71 RBI

Third Base Braylen Wimmer Fresno Colorado .285/.362/.435, .797, 14 HR, 64 RBI

Catcher Carlos Rojas Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL).290/.368/.357, .725, 1 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Lazaro Montes Modesto Seattle .309/.411/.527, .938, 13 HR, 72 RBI

Outfield Druw Jones Visalia Arizona .275/.409/.405, .814, 6 HR, 65 RBI

Outfield Nate Nankil Stockton Oakland .285/.401/.460, .861, 10 HR, 56 RBI

Designated Hitter Angel Ortiz Visalia Arizona .300/.381/.471, .852, 8 HR, 53 RBI

Utility Luis Suisbel Modesto Seattle .276/.351/.436, .787, 15 HR, 90 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Jace Kaminska Fresno Colorado 17, 5-5, 2.78, 104, 10.72, .238

Starting Pitcher Will Schomberg Modesto Seattle 15, 6-1, 2.69, 97, 12.42, .190

Starting Pitcher Isaiah Lowe Lake Elsinore San Diego 17, 5-3, 3.00, 89, 11.12, .211

Starting Pitcher Daniel Nunez Visalia Arizona 20, 3-1, 3.21, 72, 9.63, .248

Reliever Cesar Perdomo San Jose San Francisco 13, 5-1, 1.26, 50, 10.47, .219

Reliever Welinton Herrera Fresno Colorado 23, 8-2, 2.38, 62, 16.41, .202

Manager of the Year Ydwin Villegas San Jose San Francisco 74-57, best record in the league

Most Valuable Player Lazaro Montes Modesto Seattle .309/.411/.527, .938, 13 HR, 72 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jace Kaminska Fresno Colorado 17, 5-5, 2.78, 104, 10.72, .238

Top MLB Prospect Lazaro Montes Modesto Seattle .309/.411/.527, .938, 13 HR, 72 RBI

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Caden Connor Kannapolis Chicago (AL) .307/.390/.440, .830, 4 HR, 55 RBI

Second Base Aron Estrada Delmarva Baltimore .296/.361/.434, .795, 8 HR, 43 RBI

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez Myrtle Beach Chicago (NL) .269/.382/.406, .788, 5 HR, 50 RBI, 37 SB

Third Base Gleider Figuereo Down East Texas .243/.346/.474, .820, 12 HR, 32 RBI

Catcher Blake Mitchell Columbia Kansas City .238/.376/.439, .815, 18 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield Jaison Chourio Lynchburg Cleveland .269/.414/.398, .812, 5 RBI, 58 RBI, 44 SB

Outfield Rikuu Nishida Kannapolis Chicago (AL) .290/.414/.367, .781, 1 HR, 36 RBI, 35 SB

Outfield Jacob Wetzel Myrtle Beach Chicago (NL) .255/.377/.469, .846, 8 HR, 39 RBI

Designated Hitter Esteban Gonzalez Lynchburg Cleveland .287/.348/.464, .812, 6 HR, 39 RBI

Utility Cooper Pratt Carolina Milwaukee .295/.394/.395, .789, 3 HR, 36 RBI, 25 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Travis Sykora Fredericksburg Washington 20, 5-3, 2.33, 129, 13.66, .168

Starting Pitcher David Davalillo Down East Texas 17, 6-1, 1.79, 79, 8.85, .199

Starting Pitcher Jojo Ingrassia Salem Boston 21, 3-1, 1.85, 93, 14.36, .179

Starting Pitcher Gary Gill Hill Charleston Tampa Bay 22, 4-4, 3.15, 105, 8.69, .235

Reliever Nico Zeglin Myrtle Beach Chicago (NL) 16, 5-0, 1.41, 57, 13.39, .175

Reliever Gerlin Rosario Charleston Tampa Bay 26, 3-1, 2.52, 65, 11.70, .179

Manager of the Year Nick Stanley Carolina Milwaukee 78-51, Best record in the league

Most Valuable Player Jaison Chourio Lynchburg Cleveland .269/.414/.398, .812, 5 RBI, 58 RBI, 44 SB

Pitcher of the Year Travis Sykora Fredericksburg Washington 20, 5-3, 2.33, 129, 13.66, .168

Top MLB Prospect Jaison Chourio Lynchburg Cleveland .269/.414/.398, .812, 5 RBI, 58 RBI, 44 SB

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Esmerlyn Valdez Bradenton Pittsburgh .226/.352/.464, .816, 22 HR, 61 RBI

Second Base Devin Saltiban Clearwater Philadelphia .237/.346/.428, .774, 17 HR, 53 RBI

Shortstop Kevin McGonigle Lakeland Detroit .326/.407/.470, .877, 4 HR, 37 RBI

Third Base Jesus Baez St. Lucie New York (NL) .262/.338/.444, .782, 10 HR, 39 RBI

Catcher Ryan Ignoffo Jupiter Miami .333/.393/.484, .877, 5 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield Jordan Viars Clearwater Philadelphia .252/.355/.491, .846, 12 HR, 39 RBI

Outfield Victor Arias Dunedin Toronto .279/.386/.454, .840, 8 HR, 40 RBI

Outfield Max Clark Lakeland Detroit .286/.386/.421, .807, 7 HR, 58 RBI

Designated Hitter Jackson Castillo Tampa New York (AL) .256/.386/.404, .790, 7 HR, 32 RBI

Utility Miguel Villarroel Palm Beach St. Louis .333/.372/.427, .799, 1 HR, 35 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Nestor Lorant Daytona Cincinnati 22, 8-3, 1.44, 99, 10.16, .180

Starting Pitcher Chen-Wei Lin Palm Beach St. Louis 22, 10-5, 2.79, 123, 9.54, .204

Starting Pitcher Darlin Saladin Palm Beach St. Louis 11, 4-0, 1.95, 62, 9.30, .207

Starting Pitcher George Klassen* Clearwater Philadelphia 10, 3-0, 0.84, 67, 14.02, .161

Reliever Jake Miller Lakeland Detroit 18, 8-1, 1.16, 81, 11.7, .179

Reliever Zack Showalter Palm Beach St. Louis 24, 1-2, 2.62, 59, 15.48, .203

*- was traded to Los Angeles (AL) on July 27, 2024 for RHP Carlos Estevez.

Manager of the Year Gary Kendall Palm Beach St. Louis 83-47, Best record in the league

Most Valuable Player Kevin McGonigle Lakeland Detroit .326/.407/.470, .877, 4 HR, 37 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Nestor Lorant Daytona Cincinnati 22, 8-3, 1.44, 99, 10.16, .180

Top MLB Prospect Max Clark Lakeland Detroit .286/.386/.421, .807, 7 HR, 58 RBI

