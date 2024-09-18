Pratt, Stanley Honored with Postseason Awards

ZEBULON, N.C. - Coming off a season in which the Carolina Mudcats finished with a 78-51 record, the best mark in the Carolina League, it was announced on Thursday that infielder Cooper Pratt and manager Nick Stanley were honored by Minor League Baseball as postseason All-Star selections.

Pratt, a sixth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 was named to the team as a utility player after posting a slash line of .295/.394/.395 with three home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases while playing in 76 games with the Mudcats before his call-up to High-A Wisconsin.

"I'm super honored to receive this award!" Pratt said. I owe a lot of thanks to a lot of people but most of all I want to thank my Heavenly Father!"

In his first season guiding the Mudcats, Stanley was picked as the Carolina League Manager of the Year for a club that sported the best record in the league and reached the postseason for a second consecutive season.

This marks the second season in-a-row that the Mudcats have had the League's manager of the year after Victor Estevez was selected last season.

After hearing of his recognition, Stanley said, "It was a pleasure to manage this team. We had a great group of players who went about it the right way and have bright careers ahead of them. Our staff deserves a lot of recognition for the effort they gave to the players and each other every day.

He continued, "Thank you to the Brewers for their support and guidance. Special thank you to the Mudcats staff who made my family feel so welcomed at the ballpark every night."

The Carolina Mudcats open their 2025 season on Friday, April 4 against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium.

