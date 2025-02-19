Mudcats Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, today announced that single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287 and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

Single-game ticket availability opens up all of Carolina's 2025 home games for purchase including each of the 11 Friday Night Fireworks nights, 11 Celebration Saturday nights, Opening Night on April 4 and the Mudcats for America Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3.

New for 2025, Celebration Saturday will be the new Saturday theme night. Celebration Saturday will consist of either a post-game fireworks show or promotional giveaway on each Saturday home game of the 2025 season. To compliment Celebration Saturday is the new Sluggin' Saturday Mini Plan ticket package. The mini plan gives you one ticket to all 11 Saturday home games and receives a guaranteed giveaway to all Saturday giveaway nights.

The Mudcats will have more information regarding 2025 daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights and more with the full promotional schedule in the coming months.

Season ticket packages, Grand Slam ticket package, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are all available now by visiting carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287 and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Mudcats officially open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 against the defending Carolina League Champion, Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The full schedule is available online at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at facebook.com/carolinamudcats, x.com/carolinamudcats, tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

