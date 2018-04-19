Justin Fazio Signed to ATO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed goaltender Justin Fazio to an amateur tryout.

Fazio, 20, led the Ontario Hockey League with a 0.918 save percentage and placed second in wins with 37 while making 51 appearances for the Sarnia Sting this season. He also ranked sixth with a 2.85 goals against average and tied for ninth with a pair of shutouts. The 6-foot-1 netminder added a 6-6 record, a 3.04 GAA and a 0.890 save percentage in 12 postseason games as Sarnia fell in six games to Kitchener in the second round of the OHL playoffs.

A native of Sarnia, Ontario, Fazio has skated in 176 games with the Sting since 2013 and has logged 50 or more appearances in each of the last two seasons. He has claimed 20 or more victories in three consecutive campaigns, capped off by a career-high 37 this season. In total, Fazio shows a 92-62-13 career record, a 3.26 GAA, a 0.900 save percentage and six shutouts with Sarnia. He adds a 6-8 record in 15 playoff appearances to go along with a 3.66 GAA and a 0.877 save percentage.

Second-seeded Grand Rapids will face third-seeded Manitoba in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 is set for this Saturday at Manitoba.

