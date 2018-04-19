Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Michael Bournival to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Michael Bournival to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Bournival, 25, skated in five games with the Lightning during the 2017-18 regular season, recording five shots on goal. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has played in 113 career NHL games over three seasons with the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, notching 12 goals and 22 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. Bournival set career highs during the 2013-14 season while with Montreal for games played (60), goals (seven), assists (seven) and points (14).

The Shawinigan, Quebec native has appeared in 57 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, posting 15 goals and 34 points to go along with 55 penalty minutes. Bournival ranks tied for fourth on Syracuse for goals and is eighth for points. He has played in 199 career AHL games over six seasons, collecting 40 goals and 103 points to go along with 121 penalty minutes.

Bournival was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 71st overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

