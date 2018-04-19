Barraucda Re-Sign Captain John McCarthy

April 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed Captain John McCarthy to a one-year AHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

"We believe John is one of the best captains in not only the American League but all of hockey, and he's everything you want as mentor and as a player," said Will. "We're happy to have him back and we expect him to be here for a long time."

McCarthy, 31, skated in five games for Team USA (@USAHockey) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where he was coached by former Shark Tony Granato.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Boston, Massachusetts recorded 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), 18 penalty minutes and a team best plus-eight rating in 56 games played with the Barracuda this season. In addition, McCarthy netted his first pro hat-trick on March 9, 2018 and was named CCM AHL Player of the Week after collecting six points (three goals, three assists) over a two-game period.

In 2016-17, McCarthy helped guide the Barracuda to its first Pacific Division title and the second best record in the league. McCarthy was also a key piece to top 10 penalty kill and power-play units. During San Jose's run to the Western Conference Finals, he recorded seven points (two goals, five assists), 18 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating in 15 playoff games.

McCarthy spent four years at Boston University from 2006-to-2010, winning a NCAA National Championship as the team's captain in 2009. McCarthy has skated in 492 career AHL games with Chicago, Worcester, and San Jose over his nine-year pro career, accumulating 263 points (113 goals, 150 assists), 199 penalty minutes, and a plus-55 rating.

In addition, McCarthy has played in 88 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks, collecting six points (three goals, three assists), 22 penalty minutes, and a minus-24 rating.

During his six seasons in Worcester, McCarthy played in a franchise high 277 games. He is also the Barracuda franchise leader in games played (190), T-first in goals (45), T-first in power-play goals (15), and T-first in shorthanded goals (4).

McCarthy was originally drafted by the Sharks in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft (7th round, #202 overall).

