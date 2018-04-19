F Steven Swavely, G John Muse Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have reassigned goaltender John Muse from the Reading Royals of the ECHL to Lehigh Valley. In addition, the Phantoms have recalled from loan forward Steven Swavely from Reading.

A 29-year-old netminder from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse is in his seventh professional campaign and is coming off a season in which he split time between Lehigh Valley (15 games, 11-2-1, 2.46 goals-against average, 0.919 save percentage) and the Royals (26 games, 19-5-2, 2.24 goals-against average, 0.931 save percentage). He rejoins the Phantoms following a sensational first-round performance in the ECHL's Kelly Cup Playoffs where he produced a stingy 2.02 goals-against average while turning aside an astounding 189 shots (0.945 save percentage) across Reading's opening round series setback.

A 26-year-old forward from Reading, Pennsylvania, Swavely is in his second professional season and also split time this year between the Phantoms (22 games, 3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points) and Royals (38 games, 13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points).

The Phantoms begin their quest for the 2018 Calder Cup Championship this Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence with Games 1 and 2 of their Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Bruins. Both games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

On the verge of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 58-52 overall mark in 110 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.

