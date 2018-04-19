Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Matthew Peca to Syracuse Crunch

April 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Matthew Peca to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Peca, 24, skated in 10 games with the Lightning during the regular season, posting two goals and five points to go along with a plus-6 rating. He registered a four-game point streak from January 25 through February 3 which included goals in back-to-back games against Winnipeg and Calgary. Peca has appeared in 20 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, notching three goals and seven points. He was recalled on Sunday by the Lightning but did not play in Game 3 versus the New Jersey Devils.

The Petawawa, Ontario native has played in 63 games with Syracuse this season, registering 13 goals and 46 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. Peca ranks second on the Crunch for assists with 33 and is third for points. Peca was named to his first AHL All-Star Game earlier this season. The Crunch open their 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Rochester Americans at home on Friday night.

Peca was drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round, 201st overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

