June 9, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS RIDE OFFENSIVE WAVE FOR ANOTHER WIN Despite trailing after the first inning, the Sea Dogs exploded for 13 runs to take yesterday's game 13-7 over the Akron RubberDucks. Jonathan Rodriguez recorded a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to put Akron on top 2-0. An RBI double from Joe Naranjo in the top of the third would extend the 4-0 Akron lead. Portland plated a run in the bottom of the third after Ceddanne Rafaela struck out at the plate before a throwing error by the catcher, Michael Amdidits on a pickoff attempt allowed Matthew Lugo to score from third. Akron scored three in the top of the fourth courtesy of a two-run homer by Jose Tena before Petey Halpin scored on a throwing error by Rafaela. Portland sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth as Niko Kavadas ignited the offense with a two-RBI double (5). Stephen Scott hit an RBI single to score Kavadas before an RBI double (8) by Corey Rosier had Portland threatening. The seven-run inning was capped off by a three-run blast deep to the scoreboard by Nick Yorke (7) and Portland took the 8-7 lead. Ceddanne Rafaela launched a solo home run (5) over the Maine Monster in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead, 9-7. The scoring erupted in the bottom of the eighth as Yorke recorded a two-RBI single before advancing on a fielding error. A sacrifice fly by Nathan Hickey along with an RBI-single from Niko Kavadas would put Portland up 13-7 as the Sea Dogs batted around for the second time of the ballgame.

THE STREAK STAYS ALIVE With a home run yesterday, Ceddanne Rafaela's hitting streak has reached 13 games. During that time, he is batting .352 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI. He has also swiped five bases and owns a .367 OBP.

YORKE YET AGAIN Nick Yorke came through yesterday with a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give Portland the lead for the first time in the ballgame. He has been on a tear lately, hitting .357 in his last 10 games with two doubles, a triple and home run. He also has nine RBI.

NOT ONCE, BUT TWICE The Sea Dogs batted around twice in yesterday's win against the RubberDucks. Portland sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth as Niko Kavadas ignited the offense with a two-RBI double. Stephen Scott hit an RBI single to score Kavadas before an RBI double by Corey Rosier. The seven-run inning was capped off by a three-run blast deep to the scoreboard by Nick Yorke and Portland took the 8-7 lead. In the eighth inning, Yorke recorded a two-RBI single before advancing on a fielding error. A sacrifice fly by Nathan Hickey along with an RBI-single from Niko Kavadas would put Portland up 13-7 as the Sea Dogs batted around for the second time of the ballgame.

HEADING TO TRIPLE-A Prior to tonight's game, outfielder Tyler Dearden and catcher Stephen Scott have both been promoted to Triple-A. In 37 games, Scott hit .248 with five doubles, a triple and six home runs. He had a .369 OBP and .817 OPS. Dearden appeared in 23 games with the Sea Dogs. He hit .262 with two doubles, a triple and home run. The outfielder also drove home 11 runs.

ON THE MOUND Chih-Jung Liu (CJ) will take the mound tonight as Portland's starting pitcher. In his last start on June 3rd in Somerset, he tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four on 6/3 at Somerset. He gave up two home runs. In his last start against the RubberDucks, he threw the second-ever complete game seven inning no hitter in franchise history on May 5th at Canal Park. He tossed 7.0 hitless innings allowing two walks with six strikeouts. Liu's no-hitter was on the one year anniversary of Brayan Bello's complete game seven inning no-hitter at Hadlock Field against Reading in 2022.

