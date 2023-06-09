Senators Edge Fisher Cats 4-3 in 11

The Harrisburg Senators outlasted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 in 11 innings Friday night at FNB Field. The Fisher Cats tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning at 3-3. After the teams traded zeroes in the tenth, and terrific defensive plays by their respective short stops, the Sens scored the winning run in the eleventh inning on an RBI single by James Wood.

The Big Play

Tied 3-3 and with one out in the eleventh inning, James Wood singled sharply to center field scoring Robert Hassell III and sending the Senators to the win.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Rutledge started and was the first of five pitchers for Harrisburg. Rutledge went five innings and allowed a run on three hits... Evan Lee followed and allowed a home run in his inning of work... Jack Sinclair pitched two innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit... Joel Peguero had his first blown save, allowing a two-out run in the ninth inning... Malvin Pena earned the win with a scoreless eleventh inning, stranding the placed runner at second base.

With the Gavel

Wood singled twice and drove in a run in the first and the final run in the eleventh inning... Jack Dunn had two hits, a double and an RBI single... Leonel Valera doubled and scored a run.

Filibusters

The game was delayed at the start by 26 minutes... The time of the game was just 2:50... New Hampshire was held to 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

On the Docket

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play games four and five of their six-game series Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 4:50 p.m.

