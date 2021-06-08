June 8, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

TWO SHUTOUTS IN THE SERIES - During the six-game road trip in Harrisburg, the Portland Sea Dogs shutout the Harrisburg Senators twice in the series. On June 3rd, the Sea Dogs beat the Senators, 7-0. Frank German, Jake Thompson, Joan Martinez and Zack Kelly combined for the shutout allowing five hits while walking two and striking out 10 batters. Three days later, Portland shutout Harrisburg again, 2-0. Matthew Kent, Kelly, Thompson and Jose Adames combined for the shutout allowing eight hits while striking out seven. They did not allow a walk.

RETURN OF CASAS & DE JESUS - Triston Casas and Enmanuel De Jesus have both been reactivated from the Temporary Inactive List after competing in the Olympic Trials. Casas posted a .400/.471/.533 in 17 plate appearances, with 2 doubles while drawing two walks and striking out twice for Team USA. For Team Venezuela, De Jesus started one game against Canada and tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out three. He pitched in relief on June 5 and allowed two hits.

ROSTER MOVES - In addition to Casas and De Jesus, Tate Matheny has been added to the roster from Worcester. Matheny appeared in 94 games with the Sea Dogs and had a .240 batting average with 16 doubles, one triple and 8 home runs with 42 RBI. So far in 2021, Matheny is hitting .190 through eight games with the Woo Sox with 1 home run and 4 RBI.

MATTHEW KENT THRILLS - In his first start of the 2021 season, Matthew Kent tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing six hits while striking out three. He is now second in the Double-A Northeast League with four wins on the season. Kent has also lowered his ERA to sub-1 with a 0.95 ERA.

ON THE MOUND - AJ Politi makes his seventh start of the season tonight and last pitched 6/2 at Harrisburg. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing five runs on five hits while striking out seven. He did not walk a batter and gave up two home runs for the first time in 2021. Politi has faced the Fisher Cats three times in 2021and has a 0-2 record with 9.58 ERA when facing them. In total, he has pitched 10.1 innings allowing 13 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits while walking 7 and striking out 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.

