Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information
June 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (19-10, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.5 GB) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (20-9, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 2.5 GA)
RHP RICARDO PINTO (2-1, 3.32 ERA) VS. RHP GLENN OTTO (2-1, 3.62 ERA)
TUESDAY, JUNE 8 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK
GAME #30 | HOME GAME #13 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES, MILB.TB
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Gil (1-1, 3.12 ERA)
THURSDAY, JUNE 10 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 6.97 ERA) vs. RHP Shawn Semple (1-2, 4.76 ERA)
FRIDAY, JUNE 11 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Mark Leiter, Jr. (1-3, 5.82 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (1-0, 1.48 ERA)
SATURDAY, JUNE 12 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Pedro Payano (Starts today) vs. TBD
SUNDAY, JUNE 13 VS. SOMERSET - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK
TBD vs. TBD
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves notched their fourth series win of the season as they took down the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park by a 6-0 final. With a postponement in the series, it was Erie's first rubber match of the season. Erie struck in the top of the first inning against Akron starter Eli Lingos. Riley Greene led off with a walk and Drew Ward was hit by a pitch with two outs. Andre Lipcius doubled home both runners for a 2-0 lead. Josh Lester followed with an RBI double that scored Lipcius for a 3-0 lead. Erie starter Pedro Payano (2-1) earned the win. He went a season-high six scoreless innings allowing two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
