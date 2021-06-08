Top Yankees Prospect Oswald Peraza Coming to Somerset

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Hudson Valley Renegades) Oswald Peraza with the Hudson Valley Renegades(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Hudson Valley Renegades)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted shortstop Oswald Peraza to their Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.

Peraza is Baseball America's No. 6 ranked prospect in the Yankees organization and is listed as the No. 98th overall prospect on the website's most-recent Top 100 list. He now becomes the first Baseball America Top 100 prospect to play for the team this year. Additionally, Peraza was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Yankees organization by MLB Pipeline in their preseason rankings.

The 20-year old hit for a .306 average with five home runs, 16 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 111 at-bats across 28 games for High-A Hudson Valley to start the season. In addition, he has increased the exit velocity off his bat, leading to newfound power. As a result, he has started to reach major league level exit velocities more consistently than he has in the past.

The Yankees signed Peraza in July 2016 as an international free agent. He made his first minor league start in 2017 at 17 years old and most recently split the 2019 season between Short-Season Staten Island and Single-A Charleston. That year, Peraza hit a combined .263 with four home runs, 20 RBI and 23 stolen bases across his two stops.

Baseball America rated Peraza as the best infield arm in the Yankees system entering the 2021 season. They provided a 60 grade (out of 80) for both Peraza's arm, running ability and fielding ability.

He is expected to make his Patriots debut this week on the road against the Erie Seawolves.

