June 5, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT THE DOUBLEHEADER, END LOSING STREAK - The Portland Sea Dogs split yesterday's doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats falling in game one, 4-0 then winning game two, 2-0. In the first game, New Hampshire broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning against Portland starter Jay Groome. Rafael Lantigua led off with a single and John Aiello collected a base hit of his own. One out later, Spencer Horwitz stepped up to the plate, driving in both and giving New Hampshire the lead 2-0. The Fisher Cats added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with Sea Dogs reliever Zach Bryant pitching. Luis De Los Santos singled to lead off the inning. LJ Talley followed with a two-run homer, increasing New Hampshire's lead to 4-0. The Sea Dogs went down quietly in the top of the seventh, losing the first game of the doubleheader 4-0. In the second game, Portland brought across the first run in the top of the third against New Hampshire starter Adam Kloffenstein. Wil Dalton was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Izzy Wilson followed with a single. Castellanos had a base hit, loading the bases up for the Sea Dogs. Christian Koss brought in Dalton with a fielder's choice and Tyreque Reed scored Castellanos on a base hit, giving Portland a 2-0 lead. The Sea Dogs pitching staff held the game down the rest of the way. Dylan Spacke pitched 4.1 innings in relief and gave way to Brendan Nail for the final two outs of the game. Nail stopped a last-second surge from the Fisher Cats, picking up his first save of the year, and securing a 2-0 win for Portland.

HOW DID THE STARTERS FARE? - LHP Jay Groome started the first game of the doubleheader and despite giving up two early runs, he was solid for the rest of the way. He finished his outing after 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out three. All three of the hits came in the first inning. After allowing a leadoff walk in the second inning, Groome retired ten consecutive batters before walking three in the fifth. The bases were loaded in the fifth, but Groome was able to get out of it unscathed. In game two, LHP Kyle Hart made his 2022 debut for the Sea Dogs. He pitched 2.0 shutout inning allowing just one hit while striking out one.

HIGH-SPEED HAMILTON - David Hamilton led-off the second game of the doubleheader with his sixth triple of the year, sending the ball into the rightfield corner. He leads the Eastern League in triples and is tied for third through all levels of Minor League Baseball. Hamilton also has 22 stolen bases, most in the Eastern League. He has the second-most stolen bases in Double-A, behind Esteury Riuz who has 37 with San Antonio (San Diego Padres).

SEA DOGS ARE GETTING ON BASE - Portland has four hitters with active on-base streaks. Infielder Nick Sogard has the longest streak, spanning 10 games. He is batting .267 during that time and has drawn 11 walks while striking out four times. Pedro Castellanos has been on base in eight straight games, and is batting .355 with three doubles and a home run. Tyler Dearden has a six-game on base streak and has a pair of doubles and two RBI in that time. Brandon Howlett has recorded a five-game on base streak, his longest of the season, and is batting .214 during the five game span.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 5, 2004: The Sea Dogs score a season high 14 runs against the Fisher Cats in a 14-6 romp at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs jumped out quickly to a 12-0 lead after three innings.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Jake Thompson will make his first start of the season followed by RHP Victor Santos. Thompson's last outing was May 29th against the Somerset Patriots. He pitched 3.0 shutout innings in relief allowing two hits while walking two and striking out five. Santos started the first game of the series on Tuesday, May 31st and tossed a season-high 7.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk.

