June 4, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

GERMAN WITH HIS BEST START OF 2021- Portland starting pitcher, Frank German, had his best start of the season last night facing the Harrisburg Senators. German tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three. His ERA dipped down from 8.47 to 6.99.

THE STREAK COMES TO AN END - For the first time in 2021, Grant Williams fell victim to a strikeout in his second at-bat last night. Williams went 21-for-70 and was batting .288 until his first strikeout of the season. He did not strikeout for the entire month of May.

WITHIN TWO GAMES - With the victory over the Senators last night, the Sea Dogs are within 2.0 games of first place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Somerset Patriots have held the top spot for a week and are currently facing the Reading Fightin' Phils. The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet for the first time this season on June 22nd at Hadlock Field.

CASTELLANOS STAYS HOT - Pedro Castellanos has been on a tear since the month of June has started. Through the first three days of the month, he is 6-for-14 (.429) with one double, a triple and two home runs. He has driven home four runs and has only struck out once. He owns a 1.071 slugging percentage and 1.500 OPS.

DESIGNATED DRIVER - Joey Meneses has driven home 21 runs for the Sea Dogs this season and leads the Northeast League in RBI. He is batting .320 with runners in scoring position with one double and two home runs. Meneses also leads the Northeast League in total bases (52) and is third in hits (29).

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski will be on the mound tonight for his sixth start of the season. He last pitched 5/29 against the Hartford Yard Goats. He tossed 7.0 shutout innings allowing one hit. He struck out a season-high 9 batters and did not allow a walk.

