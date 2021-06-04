Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

June 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (17-8, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (16-8, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.5 GB)

GAME ONE - RHP PAUL RICHAN (0-0, 6.08 ERA) VS. RHP SHANE MCCARTHY (0-0, 2.60 ERA)

GAME TWO - RHP A.J. LADWIG (1-1, 4.11 ERA) VS. RHP THOMAS PONTICELLI (1-1, 2.13 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 | 5:35 P.M. | CANAL PARK

GAMES #26/27 | ROAD GAMES #14/15 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 AT AKRON - 7:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP Mark Leiter Jr (1-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (2-1, 2.73 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 AT AKRON - 2:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Eli Lingos (3-0, 2.95 ERA)

TUESDAY, JUNE 8 vs. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves won their third consecutive game as they took down the Akron RubberDucks, 7-2, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Canal Park. Erie struck in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Andre Lipcius, on his first Double-A pitch, drove in one of the runs. The SeaWolves added to the lead in the fourth, when Josh Lester blasted his fourth home run of the season. In the top of the fifth, Riley Greene led off against reliever Eric Mock and belted a solo home run to right. His fifth of the season made it 5-0. Ricardo Pinto earned the win allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings. Max Green and Ethan DeCaster combined to keep the RubberDucks off the scoreboard over the final four innings of the game. The duo combined to allow just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.