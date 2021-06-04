Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information
June 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (17-8, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (16-8, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.5 GB)
GAME ONE - RHP PAUL RICHAN (0-0, 6.08 ERA) VS. RHP SHANE MCCARTHY (0-0, 2.60 ERA)
GAME TWO - RHP A.J. LADWIG (1-1, 4.11 ERA) VS. RHP THOMAS PONTICELLI (1-1, 2.13 ERA)
FRIDAY, JUNE 4 | 5:35 P.M. | CANAL PARK
GAMES #26/27 | ROAD GAMES #14/15 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
SATURDAY, JUNE 5 AT AKRON - 7:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK
RHP Mark Leiter Jr (1-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (2-1, 2.73 ERA)
SUNDAY, JUNE 6 AT AKRON - 2:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK
RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Eli Lingos (3-0, 2.95 ERA)
TUESDAY, JUNE 8 vs. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
TBD vs. TBD
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves won their third consecutive game as they took down the Akron RubberDucks, 7-2, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Canal Park. Erie struck in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Andre Lipcius, on his first Double-A pitch, drove in one of the runs. The SeaWolves added to the lead in the fourth, when Josh Lester blasted his fourth home run of the season. In the top of the fifth, Riley Greene led off against reliever Eric Mock and belted a solo home run to right. His fifth of the season made it 5-0. Ricardo Pinto earned the win allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings. Max Green and Ethan DeCaster combined to keep the RubberDucks off the scoreboard over the final four innings of the game. The duo combined to allow just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 4, 2021
- Late Rally Falls Short on Friday Night in Richmond - Altoona Curve
- Early Hits, Runs Power Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- Meneses Homers as Portland Falls to Senators - Portland Sea Dogs
- Big Fifth Inning Powers Erie to Fourth Straight Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Buy Now - Tickets Without Fees to R-Phils Home Games - Reading Fightin Phils
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- Flying Squirrels to Open Ticket Sales for Remainder of 2021 Season - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- June 4, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- Big Fifth Inning Powers Erie to Fourth Straight Win
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information
- SeaWolves Take Down Ducks to Win Third Straight
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information