June 3 Flying Tigers vs. Marauders Game Postponed
June 3, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the Bradenton Marauders at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed as Lakeland and Polk County are currently under a tropical storm warning and the forecast for inclement weather. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2022 Flying Tigers regular season home game.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 4:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following completion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests. The Battle of the Badges softball game, master's degree presentation, and postgame fireworks display, originally scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed to a future date.
For more information, please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com, call or text (863) 686-8075, or email [email protected]
The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
