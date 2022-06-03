Marauders, Flying Tigers Postponed Friday

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Marauders' game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers Friday has been postponed due to incoming inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, consisting of two seven-inning games, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers both have yet to announce their scheduled starting pitchers for both games.

