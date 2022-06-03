Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Friday

June 3, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Friday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas at Clover Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

With more rain predicted for Saturday, Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon.

The teams are still scheduled to play a single game on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. Updates on the status of that game will be provided as necessary.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.

The Mets will reschedule School's Out Night and Bark in the Park for a later date. Due to the uncertainty surrounding Saturday's game, Star Wars Night, the Darth Vadar jersey auction and fireworks will also be moved to a different date. Expect an announcement on new promo dates next week.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.