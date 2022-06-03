Cardinals Rained out Again on Friday

The weather has been a common theme at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this week. After last night's 5:55 p.m. contest against the Jupiter Hammerheads was postponed due to inclement weather, today's Palm Beach Cardinals doubleheader vs. Jupiter has also been postponed.

Palm Beach and Jupiter will now play a twin bill on Saturday. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m. with Game 2 to start shortly after the first contest concludes. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the regularly scheduled matchup will be good for both games.

Ticketholders for today's scheduled doubleheader can exchange their tickets for any remaining date in 2022 (blackout dates may apply).

LGBTQ+ Pride Night presented by Bank of America and Compass Community Center has been rescheduled for June 30. Our postgame movie screening will also be rescheduled, with a date to be determined.

