Yonamine's Walk-Off Single Pushes Threshers Past Blue Jays, 5-4

CLEARWATER, Fl - Despite trailing 4-0 in the seventh, the Clearwater Threshers used a three-run ninth inning, capped off with a game-winning RBI single by Micah Yonamine, to squeeze by the Dunedin Blue Jays 5-4 in walk-off fashion on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The Blue Jays (22-27) opened the scoring in the fifth inning on a three-run home run by Damiano Palmegiani, before adding one more in the seventh to make it 4-0.

Right-hander Jean Cabrera made his fourth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three in five innings of work.

Trailing 4-0 in the seventh, the Threshers (25-23) put runners on second and third with two outs and pushed across two runs on a Dunedin fielding error to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Following three solid innings on the mound by lefty Jordan Fowler, right-hander Malik Binns worked a scoreless ninth to keep the deficit at 4-2 and was later credited with his sixth win of the season.

In the ninth, the Threshers loaded the bases with just one out after a walk to Erick Brito, a hit by pitch and a single from Wilfredo Flores. After an RBI groundout by Marcus Lee Sang made it 4-3, Clearwater tied the contest on an RBI base knock by Kendall Simmons.

With the game even 4-4, catcher Anthony Quirion was hit by a pitch to again load the bases, before Yonamine crushed a single up the middle to complete the comeback.

Clearwater will look to make it three wins in a row on Saturday night, with right-hander Andrew Painter (1-1, 1.38 ERA) on the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set to begin at 6:20 p.m.

