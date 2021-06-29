June 29, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FACING THE FISHER CATS - The Sea Dogs travel to Manchester, New Hampshire to face a friendly foe in the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The two clubs have met for three series already this season and Portland owns an 11-7 record over the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate. As a team, the Sea Dogs are batting .262 against the Fisher Cats with 26 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs in 18 games. Joey Meneses has had the most success against New Hampshire batting .344 with six doubles, four home runs and 22 RBI.

BACK-TO-BACK - For the fourth time this season, the Sea Dogs hit home runs back-to-back. In the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon, Pedro Castellanos hit a two-run blast over the Maine Monster to put the Sea Dogs ahead, 4-0. Castelllanos now has seven home runs with 21 RBI. Hudson Potts, the next batter, then blasted his second home run of the year, also over the Maine Monster and Portland led, 5-0.

ONE RUN ALLOWED - The Portland pitching staff allowed one Somerset run on Sunday afternoon. Starter Enmanuel De Jesus tossed 3.2 innings allowing three hits while striking out four. Zack Kelly was awarded the win pitching 2.0 innings with one hit and two strikouts. Dominic LoBrutto allowed the lone run of the game in the seventh inning after hitting Matt Pita with a pitch. Jose Adames closed out the game tossing 1.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts. It was the first time since 6/18 at Binghamton that the pitching staff allowed one run or less.

JOEY MENESES RETURNS - Outfielder Joey Meneses returns from the Injured List today and will take Tate Matheny's spot in the outfield. Matheny was promoted to AAA-Worcester earlier today. Meneses was batting .302 with 16 doubles, one triple and seven home runs. He is fourth in the league with 37 RBI.Â

WHERE DO WE STAND - After a six-game series with the top team in the Northeast Division, the Sea Dogs dropped two of the six games against the Somerset Patriots. Portland is 5.0 games out of first place in the Northeast Division behind the Patriots. New Hampshire will look to make up ground in the standings this week against the Sea Dogs. The Fisher Cats are 10.0 games out of first place, but are 7-3 in their last ten games.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski makes his 10th start of the season tonight at Delta Dental Stadium. He last pitched 6/23 vs Somerset and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out nine. He owns a 0-0, 2.29 ERA against the Fisher Cats this season.

