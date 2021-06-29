Extra Base Hits Power Reading over Erie

June 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils routed the Erie SeaWolves 9 to 3 in game number one of the series on a rainy Tuesday night. Seven extra base hits led the Fightins to the victory including home runs from Jorge Bonifacio (10) and McCarthy Tatum (7), while Madison Stokes had a four hit day.

Reading started off their bats early as Daniel Brito notched a hit as the first batter up and he was sent home thanks to a no-doubter from Bonifacio.

Tatum's solo shot in the second put them up 3-0.

Erie answered in the third when Dillon Dingler tripled to score Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson to make the game 3-2.

The Fightins put one on the board in the fifth as an RBI single from Stokes pushed Stott across the plate.

The team popped on two more in the top of the seventh with doubles from Bonifacio and Stokes and a triple off the bat of Josh Stephen.

The SeaWolves added another in bottom half due to back to back doubles but that was the final run they would score.

Reading, however, was not done. In the ninth, they scored three more. As the R-Phils batted around the lineup, Bonifacio, Stokes, and Duran all came home to make it 9-3.

Josh Hendrickson (3-0) picks up his third win in four starts with Reading. He pitched five innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs, striking out five. Tyler Carr took the ball in relief going two strong allowing just a run to come across the board. Brian Marconi came in to shut things down going through both the eighth and ninth with clean frames.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.