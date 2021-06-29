R-Phils Set Crazy, Fun, & One-Of-A-Kind July Promotions

June 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Fireworks! Giveaways! Theme Nights! Meet & Greets! Professional Baseball! The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to release promotional information and game tickets for our back-to-back homestands in month of July! With group packages, daily tickets, and buffets available, there's a spot for every kind of fan! Now's the time to get up, get out and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for a fun, outdoor community event!

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will host two home series in mid-July at America's Classic Ballpark. This includes SIX games from Tuesday, July 6th through Sunday, July 11th against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals). AND, another SIX games from July 13th to July 18th against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). Come celebrate a belated Fourth of July, a day game, and so much entertainment with us at the ballpark!

Come take part in the fun, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a return to normalcy, please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370-BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium any weekday from 9-4!

All promotions are available on rphils.com/tickets! Here are the exciting things happening at the ballpark during our back- to-back July series:

Tu 7/6, 7:05 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), FEATURED GAME: Football Hall of Famer & NFL 100 Greatest of All-Time Honoree Lenny Moore Hometown Hero Bobble Head (First 1500 Adults 15 & Over) - Essig Plumbing and Heating, Lenny Moore Appearance w/ Autograph Session Available 5PM - Penn State Berks, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 7/7, 12:00 (NOON) vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), 12PM DAY GAME: R-Phils 2021 Team Photo (First 2,000 Kids 14 & Under) - Stratix Systems, BUSINESS PERSON SPECIAL - Stratix Systems: Official Business Technology Provider of the R-Phils, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, CAMP KID DAY GAME, Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. Gates Open 11AM.

Thurs 7/8, 7:05 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Fireworks - Seidel Auto Group, Beer Tasting Festival at the Deck w/ Fightins Craft Beer Partners - Beer Wall on Penn, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. 8th Annual Greater Reading Young Professionals. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 7/9, 7:05 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Fireworks - Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, The Helping Company, PA Virtual Charter School, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre- Game Concert - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, T102 / Pottsville Broadcasting. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 7/10, 6:45 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429, RACC, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A- Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Teamsters Night. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 7/11, 5:15 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), R-Phils Mascot Team Poster w/ Two FREE Rounds of Hitting at Rip It Baseballtown Charities (First 2,000 Kids 14 & Under) - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics, R-Phils Mascot Band & R-Phils Characters Photo/Autograph Session 4PM - ROG Orthodontics, Crazy Hot Dog Vendor & R- Phils Player Read "Green Eggs & Ham" 4PM - Renaissance Academy Charter School, Bring Your Dog to the Game - Humane Pennsylvania, Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted, 6th Annual Customers Bank United Way Ready. Set. READ! Night, 10th Annual Renaissance Academy Charter School "Crazy About Reading" Program. Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

Tu 7/13, 7:05 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 70th Anniversary of America's Classic Ballpark 32oz. Cup: Current Stadium Photo (First 2,000 Fans) - Anewalt's Landscape Contracting / Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Fightin the Spotted Lantern Fly Information Night, Autism Society of Berks County, Baseballtown Charities Dream League / Baseballtown Charities Rip It for Life Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 7/14, 7:05 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 70th Anniversary of America's Classic Ballpark 32oz. Cup: 1950 Stadium Photo (First 2,000 Fans) - Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, Italian Heritage Tribute - Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, Forever Media, Inc Night. Gates Open 5:00.

Thurs 7/15, 7:05 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), Fireworks - Adams & Associates, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, 6th Annual Operation Renovation - Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 7/16, 7:05 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), Fireworks - CJ's Tire and Automotive, RACC, Stoney Creek Rentals, The Helping Company, PA Virtual Charter School, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, "Christmas in July" - CJ's Tire and Automotive, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Ephrata Community / Ephrata Area Education Foundation. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 7/17, 6:45 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), Fireworks - PA Lottery, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 7/18, 2:15 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), Screwball "Snowman" Bobble Head (First 1,000 kids 14 & under) - Feesers, "Chewbacca & The Mandalorian" Character Appearance & Photo Session 1PM - ROG Orthodontics, All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics, Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley- Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, Spring Township Day, Boyertown Day. Gates Open 1:00. Seating Bowl Opens 1:15.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R- Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via _www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

