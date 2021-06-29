Hartford Yard Goats Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
June 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Tonight's Hartford Yard Goats game against the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight's game will be made up as a doubleheader (two 7-inning games) on Thursday starting at 5:05 PM. Wednesday's game will start at its normal time 7:05 PM.
