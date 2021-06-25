June 25, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

TOUGH LOSS IN EXTRAS - In a game that was close for nine innings, the Portland Sea Dogs fell in extra innings 5-4 last night against the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots were first to strike in the top of the second inning, but each time they scored the Sea Dogs answered. That trend stopped in the tenth inning when the Sea Dogs went down in order in the bottom of the tenth trailing 5-4. Portland is now 0-2 at home in extra innings and 1-2 this season after an extra inning win at Binghamton.

SEA DOGS NOW FOUR GAMES OUT OF FIRST PLACE - With the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are 4.0 games out of first place. With head-to-head games with the Patriots who are in first place for the weekend, each game will be more costly when it comes to the current standings. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 9.0 games out of first place in third place and are currently riding a six-game winning streak.

DEVLIN GRANBERG HAS FIRST DOUBLE-A HOME RUN - With two outs in the bottom of the second inning and Ryan Fitzgerald at first base, Devlin Granberg belted his first Double-A home run to centerfield to tie the game, 2-2. Granberg hit seven home runs in 27 games with the Greenville Drive before his promotion to Portland.

ZACK KELLY STAYS STRONG - After his 1.0 inning of relief last night, Sea Dogs reliever Zack Kelly's streak of not allowing an earned run has stayed alive. Kelly has not allowed an earned run since May 16. Since then he has appeared in ten games tossing 11.0 innings allowing seven hits while walking six and striking out 16 hitters. Opponents are batting .154 against him. Kelly recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in his Sea Dogs debut 5/7 vs New Hampshire.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German will make his ninth start of the season tonight for the Sea Dogs. German's last outing was his first relief appearance of the 2021 season on 6/20 at Binghamton. He tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four batters. His last start was 6/15 against the Rumble Ponies, pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. He earned his second win of the season.

