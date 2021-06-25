Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (27-18, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (27-17, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GB)

RHP CHANCE KIRBY (0-0, 4.15 ERA) VS. RHP ERIC MOCK (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 | 7:05 P.M. | CANAL PARK

GAME #46 | ROAD GAME #22 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 AT AKRON - 7:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (2-2, 4.61 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Ponticelli (2-1, 2.81 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 AT AKRON - 2:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

TBD VS. LHP JUAN HILLMAN (5-1, 3.02 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF DAY

TUESDAY, JUNE 29 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD VS. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves held on late on Thursday night to take the fourth game of their series with the Akron RubberDucks 9-7. Erie lead by four runs midway through the game, but needed two runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 7-7 tie and win. The win snapped the 'Wolves three game skid, while also breaking a six game win streak for Akron. Alex Royalty was crushed in the third inning by Erie's batters, allowing five more hits and four runs. Dillon Dingler tripled in a run and scored, while Lipcius and Josh Lester each singled in runs and scored in the frame. The Akron starter surrendered six runs total, a season high. Holding a lead most of the night, Billy Lescher surrendered a three run home run to Will Benson in the eighth inning to tie the game, but Erie plated two in the ninth, including another triple from Dingler, to win.

