Jumbo Shrimp Rally to Top Shuckers 4-3

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (18-20) held a two-run lead over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (14-24) in the fifth inning but saw Jacksonville rally for three unanswered runs to top Biloxi 4-3 on Monday night at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck for a run in the first inning on sacrifice fly by Justin Twine. RHP Trey Supak (L, 3-2) worked through the next three innings without incident, allowing just two base runners.

RHP Robert Dugger (W, 3-5) retired the first 13 Shuckers batters in order as part of a 12-strikeout night. Biloxi got to the right-hander in the fifth, starting with a single from Patrick Leonard. Bruce Caldwell followed with a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, to put the Shuckers up 2-1. Alexander Alvarez doubled with two outs, and Supak drove in a run with an RBI single to left, plating Alvarez to make it 3-1 Biloxi.

Jacksonville came up with a response to tie the game in the home half of the fifth. Bryson Brigman doubled to start the inning and moved to third on a lineout by Rodrigo Vigil. After a walk to Dugger, Magneuris Sierra attempted to drag a bunt up the first base line. Leonard charged on and threw home, cutting down Brigman to prevent a run from scoring. In the ensuing at bat, Brian Miller doubled off the right-field wall, driving in two to knot the game at 3-3.

In the sixth, Justin Twine and Stone Garrett both singled, putting men on the edges with no outs for Joe Dunand. The second baseman for Jacksonville lifted a ball into centerfield that was deep enough to plate Twine from third, giving Jacksonville a 4-3 advantage.

Biloxi put a runner on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth but was unable to push the tying run across. LHP Dylan Lee (S, 3) walked Luis Aviles Jr. with two outs in the ninth but induced a groundball to end the game for Jacksonville.

