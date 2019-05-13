O'Brien, Biscuits Stymie M-Braves on Monday

May 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





MONTGOMERY, AL - Montgomery starting pitcher Riley O'Brien tossed 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball as the Biscuits (24-13) shut out the Mississippi Braves (17-19) on Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium, 5-0.

The shut out defeat was the fifth suffered this season and third over the past six games. The M-Braves have lost three straight and are now 2-6 against the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate in 2019.

For the second consecutive start, M-Braves starter Tucker Davidson (L, 0-2) received no runs of support on the mound. He gave up just one run in 5.0 innings in his start last Wednesday, suffering the loss in the 1-0 game against Pensacola. Today, in his seventh start, the Atlanta Braves No. 21 overall prospect logged his first quality start, allowing four runs, three earned on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. After the start, Davidson ranks seventh in the Southern League with a 2.02 ERA and second with a .164 opponents batting average.

Davidson retired the first six Biscuits on Monday but hit Robbie Tenerowicz with a pitch to begin the bottom of the third inning. Kevin Padlo followed with a two-run home run giving Montgomery a 2-0 lead.

The Biscuits took advantage of two M-Braves errors in the fourth inning and extended the lead to 3-0. Tristan Gray made it three straight innings with a run when he belted a two-out RBI triple off the wall in center to score Josh Lowe and make it 4-0.

After Davidson's 99-pitch outing, former Biscuit Jordan Harrison took over on the mound and the 27-year-old lefty gave up his first Double-A run of 2019 over 10.1 innings. Padlo met Harrison with a solo homer down the left field line, his second long ball of the game. It was 5-0 Biscuits. Connor Johnstone pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Alejandro Salazar had a second-inning double, the only Braves hit against O'Brien, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Ryan Casteel was 1-for-3 with a single and walk, having hit in 13 of his last 16 games. Drew Waters was 1-for-4 at the plate.

Game four between the Biscuits and Braves takes place on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Ian Anderson (2-2, 3.58) starts for the Braves against Montgomery RHP Sam McWilliams (1-1, 4.03). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

The Mississippi Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration, May 22-26, at Trustmark Park. Saturday, May 25 the first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Patriotic Cap, in partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs. Post-Game Fireworks will follow the game on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Each game will begin at 6:05 pm. For tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.