Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, May 13 vs. Biloxi

May 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Biloxi Shuckers at 7:05 p.m. on Monday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. On a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home Monday, City Rescue Mission will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion. On National Apple Pie Day, fans can purchase Apple Pie Nachos at the All-American concession stand. The Jumbo Shrimp will also celebrate National Frog Jumping Day and UF Health Trauma Awareness Night, where fans can visit the UF Health Trauma Awareness table on the concourse to learn more about trauma prevention.

GARRETT'S HOMER NOT ENOUGH IN 7-1 LOSS

Stone Garrett homered on Sunday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp still fell 7-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers. In the top of the first inning, Jake Gatewood drilled a two-run shot that was immediately followed by a solo home run from Weston Wilson to make it 3-0 Shuckers. Garrett's round-tripper started the second frame to get Jacksonville on the board. However, in the fifth, Cooper Hummel drilled a solo homer of his own. Hummel then scored on a hit-by-pitch in the sixth. Wilson launched a two-run shot in the ninth inning to cap the 7-1 victory for Biloxi.

LIKE A ROLLING STONE

In 14 games from April 18 through May 6, Jacksonville outfielder Stone Garrett went just 3-for-37 (.081) at the plate. However, in the last six games, the Richmond, Texas native has been on fire at the plate. Garrett is 8-for-21 (.381) during this stretch, launching a homer and driving in an extraordinary eight runs while also stealing a pair of bags. Among the 75 players in the Southern League with at least 90 plate appearances on the season, Garrett owns the circuit's second-highest line drive rate at 34.5 percent. However, he also has the second-highest swinging-strike rate at 21.4 percent.

BURN THEM ALL

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 17 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.59 ERA (28 ER in 97.1 IP). Shrimp starters have walked 31 (2.9 BB/9), fanned 68 (6.3 K/9) and yielded 80 hits (7.4 H/9) over this run.

ARMS LIKE DAVY CROCKETT

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 24 potential base stealers, leading the Double-A level and ranking in a tie for third out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 48.0 percent caught stealing rate ranks second in Double-A.

RING THE BELLS

Jacksonville's bullpen has already put together two separate streaks of 20 consecutive scoreless innings this season (20 from April 4-8, 21 from April 11-17), and it appears the club has round another hot streak from its relievers. Over their last 29.0 innings of work, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have surrendered just six runs, all earned, on 22 hits (6.8 H/9) for a 1.86 ERA. During this span, they have combined for 35 strikeouts (10.9 K/9) against 12 walks (3.7 BB/9).

ROBERT THE BRUCE

Jacksonville right-hander Robert Dugger, who starts Monday's contest against Biloxi, has turned in scoreless outings in two of his last three starts. Over that span, the Tomball, Texas native has posted a 2.04 ERA in 17.2 innings, ceding just 13 hits and four walks while striking out 14. After registering a 34.4 percent ground ball rate in 109.1 innings with Jacksonville last season, the 23-year-old has increased his worm-killer percentage to 43.7 percentage in 2019. As a result, Dugger's fly ball rate has fallen from 50.8 to 39.1 percent.

BOLD DISCOVERY

Jacksonville's 7-1 loss to Biloxi on Sunday was a rarity of late, as 13 of the Jumbo Shrimp's last 16 games have been decided by three runs or less. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, they have gone just 5-8 in these tight contests during this stretch. On the season, the Jumbo Shrimp have played 24 affairs decided by no more than three runs. The club is 5-6 in one-run games and 3-1 in contests determined by three runs. However, Jacksonville is stunningly 0-8 in games decided by exactly two runs.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Key to the top of the order has been Magneuris Sierra, a lynchpin in the leadoff spot. Over the last 33 games, Sierra is batting .309/.370/.407 (5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 5 RBIs)... With no miscues in consecutive contests, the Shrimp are looking for error-free in three straight games for the first time in 2019... Considering their FIP (4.11) is higher than its ERA (3.45), hopping Jacksonville's defensive efficiency to .717 has been a boon for the club. That figure would have tied for fifth place in MLB last season... Justin Twine has swung a big stick of late, batting .295/.338/.402 in his last 32 games.

