Generals Gameday: May 13 at Mobile (DH)

Jackson Generals (18-16)

vs. Mobile BayBears (15-20)

Monday, May 13 | 5:05 pm CT (DH) | Hank Aaron Stadium

Game 35/36 | Road Game 22/23 | First Half Game 35/36

Generals Starters: RHP Riley Smith (G1) & RHP Sam Lewis

Opponent Starters: RHP Jesus Castillo (G1) & RHP Jason Alexander

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, had their game on Sunday against the Mobile BayBears postponed because of weather. The two sides will play a double-header on Monday evening beginning at 5:05 pm CT to make up the rained-out contest.

Jackson (18-16) leads their series with Mobile (15-20) 1-0 entering Monday's scheduled double-header. Both games will be played to a regulation of seven innings in length, according to Southern League rules.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Riley Smith has allowed just two earned runs in his last 25 innings of work (0.72 ERA), and he will go for his fourth quality start of the season today. In the three starts he made last season against High-A Inland Empire, the Angels affiliate that feeds Mobile, current BayBears Jahmai Jones, Jack Kruger, Brandon Sandoval, and Connor Justus went a combined 6-for-15 against Smith, including a Kruger homer. For Mobile, right-hander Jesus Castillo is coming off a career-long outing, coming within one strike of a complete game shutout against Jacksonville on May 6 in an 8-2 win. In his six starts prior to last Monday, Castillo hadn't completed more than four innings. In game 2 of the double-header, Sam Lewis puts his 14.8% swinging strike rate (ranked #4 in the league) on the line against the BayBears' Jason Alexander, who is coming off a career start against Jacksonville with eight innings pitched & nine strikeouts.

MAKING MOVES: Over the past eight days, the Diamondbacks have made a series of changes to the Jackson pitching staff involving the players listed below.

MOVING IN:

RHP Kevin McCanna, sent from Extended Spring Training (May 5)

RHP Matt Peacock, re-instated from 7-day injured list (May 8)

RHP Justin Donatella, sent from Triple-A Reno (May 9)

RHP Matt Brill, sent from High-A Visalia (May 9)

RHP Connor Grey, sent from Extended Spring Training (May 12)

MOVING OUT:

RHP Bud Jeter, placed on 7-day IL (May 5)

RHP Michael Kohn, promoted to Triple-A Reno (May 9)

RHP Kevin Ginkel, promoted to Triple-A Reno (May 9)

RHP Emilio Vargas, placed on 7-day IL (May 10)

RHP Ryan Atkinson, promoted to Triple-A Reno (May 12)

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 100 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

