Tyson Miller Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

SEVIERVILLE - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced that Tennessee Smokies RHP Tyson Miller is the Pitcher of the Week during the week of May 6-12.

Miller, 23, earns Pitcher of the Week honors following a pair of quality starts for the Tennessee Smokies. On Monday, May 6 Miller spun six shutout innings against the Chattanooga Lookouts in a no-decision. He followed that up five days later by tossing seven strong frames against the Birmingham Barons, picking up the victory while allowing no walks and just one earned run on five total hits. The California Baptist University product paced all qualified pitchers this past week with 13.0 IP while posting the lowest WHIP (0.69) and ERA (0.69) of all pitchers who made more than one appearance.

Through seven total starts with the Smokies this season, the Fairfield, California native is 2-1 with a 0.94 ERA (4 ER / 38.1 IP); allowing only eight walks while registering 33 strikeouts. Entering play on Monday, Miller ranks among the season-long leaders in opponents' batting average (.152, 1st), WHIP (0.73, T-1st), ERA (0.94, 2nd), and IP (38.1, 6th). The Chicago Cubs selected Miller in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft, and he is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as their no. 19 overall prospect.

