Barons Sweep Twin Bill at Tennessee

May 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





KODAK, Tenn. - The Birmingham Barons (15-22) picked up a pair of wins and swept the Tennessee Smokies (17-20) in Monday's doubleheader at Smokies Stadium.

The Barons earned their first road doubleheader sweep of a North Division opponent since April 8, 2018 at Chattanooga.

GAME 1 - Behind the strength of Luis Robert's first Double-A home run, along with four RBI from Ti'Quan Forbes, the Barons powered past the Smokies by a 6-1 final in the first game of the twin bill.

With the Barons on top 1-0 in the third inning, Robert led off with a solo shot to left-center. The White Sox No. 4 prospect broke out of a 1-for-14 slump with the blast.

Left-hander Kyle Kubat continued his magnificent stretch in his third start as a Baron. Kubat pitched a seven-inning complete game and allowed just six hits with five strikeouts. Tennessee broke the shutout bid with a run-scoring single from Charcer Burks in the final frame.

Kubat's scoreless stretch, which dated back to his 2019 debut April 8, came to a close with the Smokies' late run. The southpaw, who began the season with Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem, tossed 37.2 consecutive innings without surrendering an earned run.

Forbes, meanwhile, delivered a strong day at the plate to help back Kubat's quality start. The 22-year-old third baseman opened scoring in the top of the first with an RBI-groundout and sent a three-run homer to right in the fifth to extend Birmingham's lead to 6-0.

GAME 2 - Blake Rutherford and Gavin Sheets each recorded a pair of RBI to support a strong start from Blake Battenfield as the Barons took Game 2 of the doubleheader by a 4-1 final.

Battenfield scattered four hits across five innings of work and allowed just one run in his Barons debut. The right-hander and former 17th-round selection out of Oklahoma State struck out six to earn his first win at the Double-A level.

Sheets provided Battenfield with immediate run support after his first-inning, two-RBI single. The White Sox No. 18 prospect took over the team lead with his 16th and 17th RBI of the season.

White Sox No. 9 prospect Blake Rutherford later added insurance with a towering two-run blast to right field. It marked his third home run of the season, which is tied for the team lead alongside Sheets and Yermin Mercedes.

Left-hander Tanner Banks tossed a scoreless sixth as a bridge to right-hander Luis Martinez, who collected his first career save and closed out the win with a 1-2-3 seventh.

The Barons and Smokies will continue their series with an 11 a.m. matchup Tuesday morning as Birmingham left-hander Kodi Medeiros (0-5, 6.94) opposes Tennessee right-hander Thomas Hatch (1-4, 5.85).

Coverage of Tuesday's game will begin at 10:45 a.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show on WJQX-FM 100.5.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.