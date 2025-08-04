July Eastern Conference Player of the Month Sabrina Ionescu

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Sabrina Ionescu shot LIGHTS OUT in the month of July

She went off for 21.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 6.6 APG to propel the New York Liberty to a 6-4 record and to earn her first Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors this season!

