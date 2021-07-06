July 6, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RAINY WEEK IN NEW HAMPSHIRE - The Portland Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field after a very rainy week in New Hampshire facing the Fisher Cats. In total, there were four games played (one was called in the sixth inning due to rain) and the final game was suspended after the third inning due to weather. The two teams ended up splitting the series, 2-2.

YARD GOATS IN TOWN - The Sea Dogs will host the Hartford Yard Goats this week, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. This is the third series between the two teams and the Sea Dogs are 6-6 in their previous 12 games against the Yard Goats. Portland is batting .291 against Hartford with 28 doubles and 14 home runs. Portland's pitching staff owns a 3.93 ERA in 100.2 innings and have recorded 100 strikeouts.

BRAYAN BELLO TO TAKE PART IN FUTURES GAME - Sea Dogs starting pitcher Brayan Bello has been selected to participate in the MLB Futures Game during the All-Star festivities in Colorado. Bello is ranked as #19 in the Red Sox system according to Baseball America. He currently is 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA in four starts for Portland. He has pitched 15.2 innings allowing six runs on 13 hits while walking seven and striking out 19. He has held opponents to a .228 batting average.

JOEY MENESES CONTINUES TO HIT - Joey Meneses is riding an eight-game hitting streak that dates back to 6/13. Through the eight games, Meneses is batting .464 with six doubles, one home run and four RBI. He has a .545 OBP and .786 slugging percentage.

JOSE ADAMES PROMOTED TO WORCESTER - Sea Dogs flamethrower Jose Adames was promoted to AAA Worcester today. Adames leaves the Northeast League with the most amount of saves (10). For the Sea Dogs he was 0-0 with a 2.33 ERA. In 19 appearances he tossed 19.1 innings allowing five runs on 11 hits while walking eight and striking out 27.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A, ALEX SCHERFF - Pitcher Alex Scherff will join the Sea Dogs as the corresponding move to Adames' promotion to Worcester. Scherff joins Portland's roster from the Greenville Drive. With the drive this season, he is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA. He has appeared in 17 games and has pitched 22.2 innings allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 17 hits while walking 11 and striking out 37.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Josh Winckowski will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He has faced the Yard Goats twice. During that time he is 2-0 with 0.69 ERA and has pitched 13.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out 13. The lone home run was home run by Casey Golden 5/12 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

