Fisher Cats Announce Front Office Staff Promotions

July 6, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are pleased to announced three front office staff promotions.

Tyler Murray will move into the role of Vice President, Marketing and Communications. In addition to overseeing the team's media, marketing, and production departments, Murray will continue to provide play-by-play coverage as the Fisher Cats lead broadcaster, which he's done since joining the team as Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager in 2016. During his 10 seasons in minor league baseball and sports media, Murray has broadcast Blue Jays Spring Training on MLB.com, the New Balance Future Stars Series at Fenway Park, and a variety of college sports throughout New England, including the 2021 Hockey East Tournament on NESN.

Caleb Baum has been promoted to Ticket Sales Account Executive. As a standout member of the Fisher Cats Sales Academy, Baum has consistently surpassed his ticket goals, and provided exceptional customer service to fans and partners at Delta Dental Stadium. In addition to his work with the Sales Academy, the recent University of Florida graduate took on a role with the Fisher Cats Food & Beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering.

Darrin Messier has also been promoted to Ticket Sales Account Executive. The recent Castleton University graduate started his front office career with the Brockton Rox as a Marketing and Sales Intern in 2018 before being promoted to Promotions Manager the following season. Messier has excelled as a member of the Fisher Cats Sales Academy, and continues to enhance the fan experience with exceptional customer service.

"We're extremely proud of Caleb, Darrin and Tyler for their contributions and growth, especially while working through the challenges of the past year," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We look forward to seeing them continue to develop in their careers and within our front office as we provide exceptional experiences for our fans at Delta Dental Stadium."

The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, July 20 for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at Delta Dental Stadium.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.