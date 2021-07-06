Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information
July 6, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (32-22, T1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GA) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (35-18, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 6.0 GA)
RHP CHANCE KIRBY (1-0, 2.61 ERA) VS. LHP KEN WALDICHUK (1-0, 3.60 ERA)
TUESDAY, JULY 6 | 7:05 P.M. | TD BANK BALLPARK
GAME #55 | ROAD GAME #25 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-0 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Janson Junk (4-1, 1.00 ERA)
THURSDAY, JULY 8 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
RHP Jesus Rodriguez (0-0, 3.55 ERA) vs. LHP JP Sears (3-0, 2.10 ERA)
FRIDAY, JULY 9 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-2, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 6.00 ERA)
LAST GAME
Erie dropped their third straight game on Sunday night at UPMC Park, losing an early lead and having a comeback effort fall short against the Reading Fightin Phils. Erie walked a season-high eight batters on the night, including the game-winning run in the ninth inning, and lost 6-5. Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson, and Josh Lester all went deep on the night for Erie, a season-high mark in home runs. Joey Wentz opened strong in his third start for Erie, only allowing one run in the first four innings, but unraveled in the fifth. He walked a pair of batters, allowed two hits, and eventually four runs.
