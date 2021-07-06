Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (32-22, T1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GA) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (35-18, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 6.0 GA)

RHP CHANCE KIRBY (1-0, 2.61 ERA) VS. LHP KEN WALDICHUK (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

TUESDAY, JULY 6 | 7:05 P.M. | TD BANK BALLPARK

GAME #55 | ROAD GAME #25 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-0 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Janson Junk (4-1, 1.00 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 8 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (0-0, 3.55 ERA) vs. LHP JP Sears (3-0, 2.10 ERA)

FRIDAY, JULY 9 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-2, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

LAST GAME

Erie dropped their third straight game on Sunday night at UPMC Park, losing an early lead and having a comeback effort fall short against the Reading Fightin Phils. Erie walked a season-high eight batters on the night, including the game-winning run in the ninth inning, and lost 6-5. Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson, and Josh Lester all went deep on the night for Erie, a season-high mark in home runs. Joey Wentz opened strong in his third start for Erie, only allowing one run in the first four innings, but unraveled in the fifth. He walked a pair of batters, allowed two hits, and eventually four runs.

