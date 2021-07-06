Kwan and Benson Spark Ducks' Comeback, But Curve Prevail, 12-9

July 6, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron RubberDucks outfielders Steven Kwan and Will Benson each came within one hit of the cycle to help the visitors trim a six-run deficit to one, but the Altoona Curve maintained the lead from the first inning through the end of a 12-9 series opener at Peoples Natural Gas Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

The Curve built a six-run lead with three-run first and third innings against left-hander Zach Draper. In the first inning, center fielder Jonah Davis hit a leadoff infield single, shortstop Connor Kaiser walked, and right fielder Cal Mitchell's ground ball got through second baseman Richie Palacios, allowing a run to score. An RBI groundout by left fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba and RBI single by second baseman Daniel Amaral made it 3-0. In the third inning, Davis and Kaiser each singled, and first baseman Mason Martin hit a three-run homer - his first of two in the game - for a 6-0 Curve lead.

Mound Presence

Draper worked through a season-long five innings, allowing the six early runs and an additional run in the fourth inning, departing with a 7-1 deficit. Right-hander Kyle Marman allowed a two-run homer to Davis while pitching the sixth inning, and left-hander Jake Miednik yielded Martin's second home run leading off the seventh. Right-hander Manuel Alvarez pitched the eighth inning allowing two runs on two walks and RBI singles by Martin and Smith-Njigba.

Duck Tales

With Akron trailing 7-1 entering the sixth inning, Benson, third baseman Andruw Monasterio and Kwan hit consecutive singles against Curve left-hander Oddy Nunez. Palacios walked, and catcher Mike Rivera hit a two-run single to make it 7-4. With a 9-4 deficit in the seventh, Benson doubled and scored on Monasterio's single, and Kwan hit an RBI triple before scoring on a groundout by Palacios to make it 9-7. Benson added an eighth-inning two-run homer to cut it to 10-9.

Notebook

Benson came within a triple of the cycle for the second straight game and has four straight multi-hit games...In 14 starts as the leadoff batter, Benson has six multi-hit games and is 19-for-51 (.373) with nine walks, a .460 on-base percentage and .725 slugging percentage...Kwan had his first multi-hit game of the season and hit his first Double-A home run in the fourth inning...The Curve lead the season series, 5-2, with all games in Altoona... Time: 3:03... Attendance: 4,392.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Altoona at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron RHP Thomas Ponticelli (2-2, 3.32 ERA) scheduled to face Curve RHP Travis MacGregor (2-1, 3.68 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.