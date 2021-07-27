July 27, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER THRILLING VICTORY - The Portland Sea Dogs had another exciting win to close out the first series of the two-week homestand on Sunday afternoon. After a 50-minute delay due to inclement weather, the Sea Dogs took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run by Ryan Fitzgerald. Portland would then go on to hit two more homers (Pedro Castellanos and Tyreque Reed) but the game was tied, 5-5 after the ninth inning. With Pedro Castellanos placed at second base in the bottom of the tenth inning, Devlin Granberg hit a walk-off single to right field and Portland won, 6-5.

THREE STRAIGHT WALK-OFFS - With the walk-off victory on Sunday afternoon, the Sea Dogs have now won with walk-off wins three straight games. On Friday night, Portland scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extras. Tanner Nishioka hit the walk-off single to left field and the Sea Dogs won 7-6. The Senators tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night, but Tyreque Reed hit a two-run homer to centerfield and Portland won 6-4. Then on Sunday, Harrisburg tied the game in to bottom of the ninth and sent us into extra innings. With Pedro Castellanos placed at second base in the bottom of the tenth inning, Devlin Granberg hit a walk-off single to right field and Portland won, 6-5.

IT WAS A PLEASURE, CHRIS SALE - Chris Sale appeared in two games for the Sea Dogs as part of his MLB rehab from Tommy John Surgery. In his two games, he pitched 7.1 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 15. On Sunday, he threw 64 pitches, 46 for strikes. He will continue his rehabbing with the Worcester Red Sox before joining Boston again.

CASTELLANOS STAYS HOT - Pedro Castellanos is currently on a 13-game hitting streak. He is batting .327 (17-for-52) with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI. He owns a .379 OBP and .577 slugging percentage.

REED ON A STREAK OF HIS OWN - Tyreque Reed is on his longest hitting streak of his Double-A career with seven games. He is batting .357 (10-for-28) with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI. He has a .375 OBP and is slugging .714 with a 1.089 OPS.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain atop the Northeast League with a 45- 24 record. The Akron RubberDucks are in second place, 2.5 behind Portland while the Somerset Patriots are 3.0 games back in third place.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German will be on the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 7/22 vs Harrisburg and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. It was German's second outing this season in which he has tossed shutout innings.

