Senators' Late Rally Falls Short

The Senators continued their longest road trip of the season with a 4-3 loss in game one of their six-game series in Altoona Tuesday night. The Senators rallied in the ninth and had the tying and go ahead runs on base when Cole Freeman's drive to left center was caught to end the game.

Tim Cate started and went four innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

Andrew Lee came on in relief and tossed three scoreless frames and allowed just one hit. He struck out six and retired the final seven batters he faced.

Pearson McMahan tossed the final frame retiring all three batters he faced.

Nick Banks had three hits including a leadoff single in the ninth inning.

Osvaldo Duarte had two hits and is now five for his last eight over the course of his past two games.

Rhett Wiseman had two hits including a two-run home run in the third inning that gave the Senators a 2-0 lead.

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

