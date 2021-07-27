Tuesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed
July 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Portland, ME - Tuesday's series opener between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 28. The first game will begin at 5 p.m.
The Fisher Cats return home on August 3 for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats. Highlights for the homestand include Atlas Fireworks (pres. by Primary Bank) and Youth Sports Night on Thursday, a Coca-Cola Sign Giveaway (pres. by Coke Northeast) on Friday, and Northwoods Law Night with Atlas Fireworks (pres. by NH Healthy Families) on Saturday. On Sunday, Kids Run The Bases (pres. by NH State Liquor Commission) and it's also Princesses at the Park Day
For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.
